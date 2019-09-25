Kiwanis members Chris Street and Jacqui Clarke-Nalken dropped off fresh baked pies from longtime North Port resident Alice White, handmade cards from Glenallen Elementary School students and muffins from Perkins to the crew at Station 84. The gesture is made to thank them for their service to the community and to remember them on Sept. 11.
Emma Escajadillo, 12, decides which card to lay down during a game of Uno at Renaissance at the West Villages kids board game day.
Sun Photo by TAMI GARCIA
Katelin Lane, 13, left and Kaitlyn Runck, 10, were just two of several kids who attended Renaissance’s recently held kids board game day.
SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Janine Smith listens to music from the band Heart and Soul at South Port Square during assisted living week.
SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK
Gracie Peterson displays her work during assisted living week at South Port Square. She illustrated and wrote children’s books, as well as autobiographical works.
SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK
Carson Adams, 9, attempts to land a rocket, while mom, Bethanie, observes at the “Out of this World Mom and Son Night” held at the George Mullen Activity Center.
