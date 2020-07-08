McDonald’s owners Brenda Symons, Amy and Sergio Rodriguez, along with area supervisor Michelle Campbell and general manager Jake Fox honor Lemon Bay High School graduates Peyton Carnell, Cayla Moser, Misha Sanchez and Audrey Werden (not pictured) with scholarships recently at the Englewood McDonald’s, 1250 S. McCall Road.
