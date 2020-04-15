VNOTfrancol040120d

The Bird Bay crew were on hand to support the Lions for an afternoon of fashion fun at the 2020 Specs-tacular fashion show and champagne luncheon. Barbara McGillicuddy, back row from left, Jan Liard and Doris Donnelly; and Joan Clarke, front left, Connie Patterson and Jean Spitzer. The crew of snowbirds and year-round residents enjoy hanging out.

 PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
