Members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 celebrate their graduation at the Waverly Restaurant at Englewood Beach. The Class of 2023 graduates are Sam Beaugrand, Dylan Cates, Mary Jo Claudius, Janet DeLaney, Deanna Devine, Austin Fogo, Allyson Garcia, Kris Hartley, Krista Jennings, Erin Morey, Robert Page, Erica Raymond, Amanda Russell, Jessica Souza, Tracy Stephens-Miller, Jamie Walczak and Kim Weaver. Lisa Eby also graduated, but is not pictured.
MaryAnn Benard, dealership president and second-generation owner and general manager Andrew Bernard, along with his wife, Kate and children, Henry and Jane, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership at 784 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Some of the winners at North Port High School pictured with North Port Friends of Wildlife chair Edie Driest and contest organizer Gregg Mason.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
The husband-and-wife team of Sharon Zitrin and Ian Wolinsky, of The Gourmet Gardeners, sell produce at the new farmers market in Downtown Wellen on Sundays.
sun Photo BY JOANNA MALVAS
Janice and George Johnson celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on June 5 at Sunnyside Villages in Sarasota. He will be 97 on Nov. 5. She will be 99 on Nov. 16.
PHOTO BY MYRA COXEY
Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club members along with Charlotte High School Key Club hosted a cleanup at Aqui Esta Drive recently.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Members of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 celebrate their graduation at the Waverly Restaurant at Englewood Beach. The Class of 2023 graduates are Sam Beaugrand, Dylan Cates, Mary Jo Claudius, Janet DeLaney, Deanna Devine, Austin Fogo, Allyson Garcia, Kris Hartley, Krista Jennings, Erin Morey, Robert Page, Erica Raymond, Amanda Russell, Jessica Souza, Tracy Stephens-Miller, Jamie Walczak and Kim Weaver. Lisa Eby also graduated, but is not pictured.
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
MaryAnn Benard, dealership president and second-generation owner and general manager Andrew Bernard, along with his wife, Kate and children, Henry and Jane, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Mazda of Port Charlotte dealership at 784 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.