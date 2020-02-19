Walt Van Beers and Effie Allen of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church presents a donation of $1,750 to Sue Paquin and Brian Lance of Southwest Florida Honor Flight. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church held a patriotic fundraising concert last fall. “Our church’s mission statement turns our attention to changing lives; both the lives of those who follow the Lord as He directs, and also to bring change to our neighbors as well, neighbors both near and far. With this effort we offer honor and appreciation to our veterans,” said Pastor Tim Stewart. Honor Flight takes Southwest Florida veterans to Washington, D.C., to see war memorials and monuments.
