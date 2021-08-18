Members of Beta Chi chapter of Venice visited Graceland in Memphis for the national convention of Phi Beta Psi sorority and voted to donate $181,776 for cancer research. From left: Katie Stiegelmeier, Sandy Maxwell, Susie Magel, Nancy Weimer, Elvis, Carol Reinert, Deb Cotton, Sherry Ball, Jan Matson and Kaaren Valenta
North Port Youth Basketball volunteer Scott Bieniek, left, stands with Paul and Dana Freeman, Scott Baker, Felia Rizk, the $500 scholarship recipient, and league president Andrew Baker. Not pictured is Logan King, the other scholarship winner.
Sorrento Woods ladies enjoyed lunch at the Crow’s Nest earlier this month.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Suzanne Andrews, owner of Mother’s Cupboard on Miami Avenue in Venice, had the Christmas in July spirit. Rosanne Browns adds to the fun holding a beautiful embossed rolling pin made in Poland.
sun Photo BY FRAN VALENCIC
Joan High decorates a Christmas Tree at Venice Presbyterian Church. The church celebrated with decorations and a special free to the community concert.
PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
Business was booming at the Elephant’s Trunk during Christmas in July. Nathan Wright and store manager Stephanie Elliot were on hand to help with sales and raffles.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Beth Grna smiles while using a stamp to add flair to her card at a card-making class at the Renaissance community of Wellen Park.
PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
Dezaray “Baby” Badger, left, Angie “Momma” Badger and Sonny the Badger register riders for the world’s longest ride at the Twisted Fork.
