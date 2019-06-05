The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to announce to be the recipient of a $10,000 donation provided by Harbor Nissan’s “Harbor Gives Back” program. The funds have been used to purchase a Steinway piano for the Charlotte Chorale’s rehearsals. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Cadets announcing their intentions to enlist in the U.S. Miltary are recognized at the Charlotte High NJROTC awards dinner. From left: Stuart Webecke (Navy), Sean Mullin (Marines), Angel Gonzalez (Army) and Zachary Calb (Army).
PHOTO PROVIDED
Below: American Legion Post 110 Sergeant at Arms Susan Haray plays Taps, at the Run to the Wall rally, at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda on Sunday, May 26.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JERRY BEARD
Left: The Luigi’s Pizza team was in first place until a 14-13 loss to the Ice House tied the two teams in the top spot of the Charlotte County Senior Softball League.
PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP
Above: Bettie Davis and Tequila at the Animal Welfare League’s annual Yappy Hour.
PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN
