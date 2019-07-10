PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
Charlotte County recently celebrated the completion of a new gym at the Harold Avenue Regional Park. The new gym is 10,716 square feet with a wood floor, new restrooms and lobby. The facility serves hundreds of children in summer camp plus 11,000 youth and 10,000 adults annually in basketball. From left: Kelly Shoemaker, deputy county administrator; Christopher Constance, commissioner; Ken Doherty, commissioner; Stephen R. Deutsch, commissioner, Ross Russo, construction contractor; Joe Tiseo, commissioner; Tommy Scott, director of community services and Jennifer Gloer, architect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.