Jackie Krohn, left, a long-time volunteer with Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary in Punta Gorda and Traci Dalrymple, owner of Kokokahn Essential Oils have a laugh together during one of many raffle drawings during a holiday open house at the North Port business recently. Five percent of monies raised through purchased items during the open house were donated to Octagon.
