The Charlotte County Jazz Society hosted the sixth concert in its current season, playing to a large audience of nearly 350 music fans. Returning to the stage was CCJS favorite, Jim Roberts, who was the first performer for the inaugural jazz concert in 1991. Shown, left to right: Mike Parmelee, CCJS board member and concert coordinator, Jim Roberts, Danny Roberts, Eddie Metz, Jr, David MacKenzie, Mark Neuenschwander and Rex Wertz.
