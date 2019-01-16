Allison Rainey, camp counselor for City of North Port Parks and Recreation, glues New Year’s Eve shakers together that Alexandra Cain, 7 and Kingston Belanger, 7, made during winter camp at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
Members of the Southwind Bluegrass Band, left to right, Larry Salvatore, Brian Hartlieb, Jim Reece, Bob Barrette, and Carol Schmuhl perform at the Harbor Heights Park as part of the monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts.
Allison Rainey, camp counselor for City of North Port Parks and Recreation, glues New Year’s Eve shakers together that Alexandra Cain, 7 and Kingston Belanger, 7, made during winter camp at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
Sun Photo by Tami Garcia
Addison Hoover from Gibraltar, Michigan, enjoying the children’s activities at the Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve celebration.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Rachel Hoover from Gibraltar Michigan celebrates New Year’s Eve at Fishermen’s Village.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Members of the Southwind Bluegrass Band, left to right, Larry Salvatore, Brian Hartlieb, Jim Reece, Bob Barrette, and Carol Schmuhl perform at the Harbor Heights Park as part of the monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts.
PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
A group of kayakers with holiday lights venture out for the annual paddle parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.