BRADENTON — The Theatre Odyssey 2020 Ten-Minute Play Festival returns Sept. 17-20 at the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater inside Manatee Performing Arts Center.
According to a news release from the theater, auditions for actors are currently planned for July.
The plays to be presented include:
• “Apocalypse”, by Arthur Keyser of Sarasota.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “Married 39 years, a couple lives as though stuck in a time warp. No event which comes to their attention through newspapers or radio seems to affect them. They never get excited about anything, not even disclosures of long-held secrets.”
• “Final Curtain”, by Marvin Albert of Sarasota.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “A dying comedian confronted by the ghost of his dead ex-partner.”
• “Finding Help”, by Marj O’Neill-Butler of Miami Beach.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “A mother and daughter are at loggerheads — assisted living or a caregiver? The mother wants to stay put in her own apartment and when the daughter tries to solve the problem, her mother’s attitude is a surprise.”
• “Happy Mother’s Day”, by Fredric Sirasky of Sarasota.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “A husband and wife are the only customers in a restaurant. When the wife bursts into tears, their waitress becomes an amateur therapist. Her final intervention earns her a big tip.”
• “Single Rider”, by Michelle Pascua of Celebration.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “Rollercoasters are all about ups and downs. So can be love. In this absurd comedy, two single riders connect at Disney World — an extraterrestrial adventure about ride-sharing gone awry.”
• “Solastalgia”, by Sylvia Reed of Palmetto.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “A husband tries to cure his wife of her depression and despair over climate change.”
• “The Trial of Anne Hutchinson”, by Bernard Yanelli of Bradenton.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “A heroine in the history of religious freedom must choose between saving herself and her family or becoming a martyr.”
• “What I Got Nobody Wants”, by John J. Kelly of DeLand.
According to the theater, this play’s plot is: “After a Pride parade, a young teen and an elderly woman share their recent life experiences and a ride home on the subway.”
The winner of Best Play receives a $500 prize and the runner-up receives $300.
Actor audition information is available at: theatreodyssey.org/audition-information.
The executive producer for the 15th annual Ten-Minute Play Festival is Paragon Festivals.
