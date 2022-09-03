A laundromat has a soothing sound. There are the sounds from the washing machines and dryers, swishing and humming. There is the buzzing from the fluorescent lights. There is the occasional conversation across the room. It would never be considered the most exciting place to spend a Saturday morning, but it could be considered somewhat peaceful.

On Aug. 27, the SuperMatt Laundromat in Port Charlotte had a different set of sounds. I heard laughter and questions and stories. And when I listened carefully to how those sounds blended together, I am pretty sure I heard the sound of hope.


