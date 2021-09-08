Orlando’s first drive-thru Halloween experience, The Haunted Road, is ecstatic to bring back some socially distant scares to Central Florida this fall. Admission to the road will be open select evenings from Sept. 30 through Nov. 7, and tickets will — fittingly — go on sale on Aug. 13, the only Friday the 13th of 2021.
The Haunted Road will return to Lake Pickett Road in the same location as Corn Maze Orlando and Painted Oaks Academy. While the 2020 experience featured an original, twisted storyline centered around Rapunzel and other familiar fairytale characters, this year’s experience is far from fictional. By day, the land is seemingly ordinary, but after sunset, eerie occurrences, paranormal phenomena, and ghost sightings are the norm.
Noticing that last year’s cast and crew were constantly discussing bizarre happenings, the team did a deep dive into the area’s history and discovered that the site is truly haunted. People in the area often recount similar, inexplicable experiences such as issues with their radios and the appearance of a glowing green orb on damp and stormy nights. Through trial and error, The Haunted Road’s team has learned how to disrupt these spirits and conjure up on-demand ghost sightings for visitors to witness. In addition to encouraging frequent ghost sightings along the roadside attraction, enhancements have been made for entertainment purposes.
“After a few seriously spooky things happened along The Haunted Road, we decided to harness the natural scary occurrences and allow visitors to navigate into ghost sighting areas to witness it for themselves.” said Jessica Mariko, executive producer for The Haunted Road.
Mariko is leading a team of award-winning and creative minds who have worked on globally-renowned attractions, to identify and define the ghost sighting areas on The Haunted Road.
Visitors are invited on a 40-minute drive down The Haunted Road to seek out some of these mysterious occurrences from the “safety” of their car. Admission to the main experience starts at $15.99 per person and takes place primarily from within the vehicle with an optional outdoor add-on excursion in The Barnyard, located at the end of the road. The $79 upgrade to The Barnyard allows all of the vehicle’s passengers to explore a Haunt Market, purchase smoked BBQ and beverages, and attempt to awaken the spirit of The Butcher in a walk-in haunted experience located in an abandoned barn.
The Haunted Road has timed-entry ticketing and tickets must be purchased online in advance. The majority of the 2020 time slots sold out so fear enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up online for access to the pre-sale, an opportunity to reserve tickets at their preferred times before sales open to the general public Friday at noon. Get more information and sign up at thehauntedroad.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.