Our community is a unique place to live, work and play.
Of course, we have some of the best beaches, rivers, harbors and bays in the United States. Our lifestyle is one of the things that make this area special.
But water is just part of the story. Charlotte County has a vibrant arts and social scene. The folks who bring us the Charlotte Players and the Lemon Bay Playhouse are known for bringing us top-notch entertainment.
Other things that make our area special are the the myriad of social and networking events organized by our chambers of commerce and other groups. We may work hard here on the coast but we sure know how to party, too!
We have hundreds of restaurant and are blessed with choices of restaurants in every category and every price range. There are so many choices that it is sometimes hard to pick which one to go to.
The newspaper you are holding in your hand right now is a brand new publication dedicated to helping you decide what do, where to go, where to eat and what to buy. Our hope here at the Charlotte Sun Weekly is provide you with an interesting timeout from your regular routine, leaving you a little more informed and entertained.
The Charlotte Sun Weekly may be the new kid on the block but we are familiar faces who have been bringing you news and advertising for decades.
We are your friends and neighbors at the Charlotte Sun and Sun Newspapers who have been bringing you local news for decades.
But don’t look for stories about crime and government here. You can find those in our other publications.
Our mission is to highlight the awesome lifestyle we are lucky enough to enjoy here, bringing you stories and photos of your neighbors and the events you want to know more about.
You will see our new publication all over town. Our goal is to have copies in as many locations as we can, making it easy to find while you are out and about.
After you take a look at this issue, feel free to drop me a line and let me know how we did. We are always looking for good ideas.
Thanks for reading!
Jim Gouvellis is the Executive Editor of Sun Newspapers. You can email him at Gouvellis@sun-herald.com
