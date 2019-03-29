The Thunderbirds are coming. The crowds are expected to follow.
One of the world’s elite air-demonstration squadrons is scheduled to perform at the Florida International Air Show on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at the Punta Gorda Airport. The air show is scheduled for Nov. 1-3 at the Punta Gorda (PGD) Airport.
Dana Carr, the FIAS Air Show board president, rubbed his hands in anticipation of the Thunderbirds’ appearance – their first in Southwest Florida since 2014.
“I’m excited. Historically when we have a jet team, it doubles or triples our attendance,” Carr said during a recent meet and greet for the Thunderbirds’ advance team at the Punta Gorda Airport.
“You got to figure we’re going to draw up to 40,000, 50,000 people.”
All the more reason to get your Air Show tickets now. General admission and reserved tickets range from $7.50 to $55. Weekend and family packages are available. Tickets are available at www.floridaairshow.com.
“The No. 1 reason people attend air shows are jet teams,” Carr continued. “We’re expecting a huge crowd this year that we haven’t seen since 2014” when the Thunderbirds last appeared at the show.
Sponsorships are available. With the size of the expected crowd, the Air Show will be able to offer businesses an opportunity to reach thousands of potential customers in one place over a short period of time. Information on sponsorships is available at www.floridaairshow.com.
