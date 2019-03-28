It may be common to think that interesting natural sights are only to be found over the next hill or in some exotic place. But more often than not if you are alert to nature’s sights and sounds, you may discover something of great interest right in your backyard. We have some advantage in that our yard on Manasota Key has been cultivated for 24 years as a natural habitat, but even in degraded areas some remarkable creatures are seen.

So before you rush off to the nature preserve for a hike, pause for a few moments and look around your yard. You may be surprised how many interesting critters occur there.

Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments