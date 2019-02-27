Brush up on the twist and the mashed potato and all those fun dances you did in your teen years.
You will want to do them again at Florida Studio Theatre, where its newest cabaret show, “The Wonder Years, the Music of the Baby Boomers,” celebrates the Boomer Generation now through June 7.
Alayna Gallo, Chris Anthony Giles, Michael Gray Grieve and Stacey Harris fill the stage of the Court Cabaret with song and dance. The cabaret’s menu is equally good making for a great dinner/entertainment combo.
Accompanied by pianist Jim Prosser who, with Richard and Rebecca Hopkins created this gem of a show, the four performers never stopped singing and dancing except for one 15-minute intermission while they changed outfits.
Beginning with “Rock Around the Clock,” “Be-Bop-A-Lula” and “At the Hop”, this foursome had the audience in their collective palms.
More than one audience member was seen mouthing the words to familiar songs from their high school and college days, not to mention some twisting motions going on in some of the chairs.
“The Wonder Years” is that kind of show ... mostly happy songs from an era that gave birth to rock and roll and featured such giants as Elvis Pressley, James Brown, the Beatles, Sam Cook, the Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly, Herman’s Hermits, Nancy Sinatra, David Bowie, Pete Seeger and Crosby, Stills and Nash, among others.
It was time to “Twist Again Like We Did Last Summer,” do the mashed potato and the hully gully and celebrate good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. While that era was not all a bed of roses, America put a man on the moon and got to see it on television. This was the first generation to grow up with television.
“They were the hippies at Woodstock and the soldiers in Vietnam,” Richard Hopkins said.”It’s not just the size of this generation that made them the most powerful one in our history, it’s their ‘Anything is possible’ spirit.”
These four, with Prosser, capture that spirit and never let go.
The Court Cabaret is in FST’s building at 1215 First Street, one block north of FST’s Palm Avenue buildings. FST has five performance venues in all. Visit the website to see the current offerings on its many stages. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: floridastudiotheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.