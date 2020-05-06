A website has endeavored to figure out what some people are wondering. That nagging pandemic question: What music are others listening to while we work from home?
The website OnBuy.com dug deep to try to figure it out — along with what it called the “perfect Work From Home set-up” while people are in lockdown and the pandemic continues.
“Little has been mentioned on the effects a good playlist can have on one’s productivity – the right songs can make the difference between a slacker and an achiever,” according to a news release from the website.
OnBuy.com/gb analysed more than 35,000 songs, by scouring Spotify playlists “with ‘lockdown’, ‘quarantine’, ‘coronavirus’ and/or ‘COVID-19’ in their title, recurring songs in the top 500 playlists have been extracted to reveal the world’s favorite songs since coronavirus began,” the news release states.
The complete study from this contrived genre is online at onbuy.com/gb/movies-video-games-and-music/blog/spotify-reveals-the-worlds-favourite-songs-to-listen-to-in-lockdown~a211.
RESULTS
Song, artist(s)
“Toxic,” Britney Spears
“Stayin’ Alive,” Bee Gees
“U Can’t Touch This,” MC Hammer
“Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” The Police
“I Will Survive,” Gloria Gaynor
“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott
“Mask Off,” Future
“Work from Home,” Fifth Harmony, Ty Dolla $ign
“Survivor,” Destiny’s Child
“Fever,” Peggy Lee
“It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” R.E.M.
“Harder To Breathe,” Maroon 5
“Closer,” The Chainsmokers, Halsey
“Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd
“Down with the Sickness,” Disturbed
“Take My Breath Away,” Berlin
“Every Breath You Take,” The Police
“I Feel It Coming,” The Weeknd, Daft Punk
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen
“Toxicity,” System Of A Down
“As it turns out, disaster and panic can also bring out the fun side in us,” the news release states. “Featured in 95 of the 500 playlists considered, ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears is the world’s favorite lockdown song. An appropriate title with even more appropriate lyrics for the current climate.”
