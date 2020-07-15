If you feel like taking a drive over to your favorite theme park, you might want to call first.
Most of the world’s theme parks that have reopened or are about to reopen are doing so in stages. Capacity limits as well as masks and social distancing are part of the new rules.
Some are also taking the temperature of everyone entering the park. A temperature of 100.4 is enough to keep you out of those parks and hotels.
Know before you go
Nearly all of the parks have installed hand sanitizer stations at ride entries and exits plus many other places. Social distancing is the rule and park employees are there to enforce the rules for everyone’s safety.
Most parks have reduced their entrance limits to one-fourth or one-third of normal capacity and most require that reservations be made in advance. Those few parks that do not require reservations will refuse entry to anyone once the park’s capacity limit is reached.
Once in the park, guests will notice that not every attraction, restaurant or shop is open.
Walt Disney World
At Disney Springs, for example, stores and restaurants operated by licensees were the first to open, while Disney-owned stores and pin trading centers did not open until a few weeks later.
Hotels were the next to reopen. The theme parks and water parks were scheduled for a phased reopening beginning July 11 with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, followed with The Studios and Epcot Wednesday, with reservations required even for annual passholders. For information on the water parks and golf course, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates.
Do not drive to any of the parks without a reservation in hand. Even if you have an annual pass, you will need a reservation, as admissions will be limited for the foreseeable future.
As with most theme parks these days, Disney is going cashless. Debit and credit cards and Disney gift cards are accepted throughout. Guests can use cash to purchase Disney gift cards — to use in the parks and hotels — at Guest Relations.
Hotel reservations are limited to those with existing reservations and Disney Vacation Club members for the foreseeable future. Check the above website for current information on all things related to the reopening of the “world.” Reopening is no easy task, which is why it is being phased in.
Once in a park, consider that nightly fireworks, parades, shows and any events that draw crowds will not take place for the foreseeable future. Also not available for the foreseeable future are fast pass selections, dining reservations and experience bookings. The latter will change from 180-day booking to 60-day booking as the parks reopen.
A warning on the WDW website states that guests “must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney” and that, “by visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily
