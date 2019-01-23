Home Instead Senior Care facility, 520 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda, invited caregivers and clients to be introduced to therapy dogs which are in training. The training for the dogs that make the grade takes about six months. The dogs have to become comfortable with their heads being petted, pass obedience training, and be comfortable in a nursing hospital environment. For more information on Home Instead Senior Care facility, call 941-5050-0450.
