Once you have taken some of those special trips suggested by Joe Giorgianni, head over to Google Earth at earth.google.com for some ideas.
For example, even if you have been to Norway more than once, as I have, have you been to the Munch Museum? I know his work and I have been to Oslo twice to stay for a few days and a third time to fly out of the airport after a Heurtigrutten cruise from the North Cape to Bergen, but never to that museum.
While in Oslo, I attended an opera at its opera house along the waterfront, had burgers and Cokes at the Oslo Hard Rock Cafe (best prices for burgers in the city and also the best burgers (meat from the United States, I think).
A city bus tour is the way to go to see the Sonja Henie statue and the nearby Vigeland Park, which is filled with the life work of one man. The tour allows approximately two hours to walk through the park, and then off to the Olympic ski jump site, a drive past the summer homes of Norway’s leaders and more.
While I love returning to places that I really enjoyed visiting, with Google Earth I can go to places I might never get to — especially as long as this pandemic rears its ugly head. I fear my last cruise with my daughter a year ago April may really become my last cruise.
And as much as I love Donald (the Duck), even though Disney World requires masks and social distancing, until there is a vaccine, I will content myself to look at the thousands of photos I have taken there and in Anaheim in the past 50-plus years.
But there are places I likely would never visit which are easy to get to with Google Earth, like Canberra and Perth in Australia. I have been to Sydney many times, because I like it as much as I like London, which I have been to more than a dozen times. I like London so much that if I cannot stay at least a week, I become grumpy.
Some travelers give five stars to their favorite sites. I consider the best places five-day-or-more destinations. These would include London, Sydney, Hong Kong before the change, anyplace in Bali, the Galapagos Islands, Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro (although not currently thanks to COVID-19), Vancouver, Singapore, Munich, Rome, the Edinborough-St. Andrews area of Scotland, Ireland by car or train for at least a week, a Maine schooner trip or just a week-long stay near a lobster pound in Maine.
I have no desire to see Antarctica. As a skating judge for so many years, I have seen enough ice and snow and experienced minus-26 in Fargo two years ago — so, been there, done that.
I have been to Barcelona several times and once to Morocco, plus some islands that are part of Portugal. I would like to see the island of Funchal once again but as for the other cities, I would rather finally go to Lisbon, which remains on my very short must-see list.
When one lives in the best place in the world, why leave?
Because I have been so fortunate to travel over so many years, I really appreciate Venice and this area of Florida. I do hope that virus vaccine will be ready soon, however, so I can get beck to seeing Donald — the Duck, in case you forgot.
Meanwhile, with my mind and Joe’s hints in his column and Google Earth, I can safely go anywhere.
So can you.
Bon voyage!
