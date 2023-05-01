The Dawsons in Sunset Boulevard

Steve and Diane Dawson as Joe Gillis and Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at Manatee Players through May 14.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Take the classic film noir, "Sunset Blvd.," add music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and you have an excellent musical.

Direction and choreography by Rick Kirby bumped this production at Manatee Players up another notch. That was enough to fill half of Stone Hall, home of the Manatee Players in Bradenton.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments