Take the classic film noir, "Sunset Blvd.," add music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and you have an excellent musical.
Direction and choreography by Rick Kirby bumped this production at Manatee Players up another notch. That was enough to fill half of Stone Hall, home of the Manatee Players in Bradenton.
What carries this show over the top, in addition to the singing and acting of its star performers, Diane Dawson as Norma Desmond and husband,co-star Steve Dawson as would-be film writer Joe Gillis, are the set by M. Mitchell and the projection implementation by Jay Poppe.
So where was the other half of the audience Friday night April 27? They missed one of the best shows ever in Stone Hall and one that would have sold out any of several other area theaters.
Diane Dawson looked the part in the costumes designed by Caren Brady. Dawson's singing and acting carried the role of retired film star Norma Desmond over the top in this musical version of the old black and white film noir. The film role called only for "over acting."
Singing and dancing are an enchanting bonus in this musical version.
The setting is primarily in Desmond's mansion in the Hollywood Hills with visits to Paramount Studios where the aging actress hopes to convince DeMille to produce a film from her less that wonderful script. Even when enhanced by would be film writer Joe Gillis (Steve Dawson), not even DeMille could make it a hit.
As a former silent star, Desmond tends to overact. She also has not come to grips with the fact that her glory days are gone. She truly believes her legions of fans long for her return, especially because of all her fan mail. That it has been created by her long-time butler Max Von Mayerling would never occur to her.
Fortunately she has plenty of money to maintain her opulent lifestyle even if she has no visitors. What she does have is an abundance if illusions of what is and could be, fueled by Max but also by Joe who moves into her mansion to help hone her script (as long as he makes no major changes of course)
Carrying this production over the top are the projections of original film scenes in the Hollywood Hills provided by The Really Useful Group Ltd. and the clever sets which are enhanced by additional projections and multiple scrims on which these projections are aimed.
Norma Desmond's parlor is particularly stunning with the stairway to her boudoir at stage left and the entrance to her mansion at stage right. These sections are in full color while the central part of the set has a black and white core that manages to return the story to the early 20s when films were shot in black and white.
With the complicated set, multiple costume changes and more, production stage manager Kristin Ribble had plenty to do. She did it well, aided by stage manager Neal Addison and his crew. All hands were needed for a set that opened and closed both vertically and horizontally while being enhanced by assorted scrims, film projections and more.
Music direction was by Emily Croome and lighting by Patrick Bedell.
"Sunset Bloulevard plays through May 14 in Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue W • Bradenton, FL 34205. Phone 941-748-5875 or visit manateeperformingartscenter.com/
