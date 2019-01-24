Provided by the RV Industry Association
Today’s RVs come in a variety of sizes and styles, giving consumers more choices than ever. The nickname RV comprises a whole family of recreation vehicles. Travelers feel right at home because RVs combine transportation and temporary living quarters — for camping and recreation activities from sports to hobbies to visiting relatives.
RVs fall into two main categories — towables (folding camping trailers, truck campers and travel trailers) and motorized (Class A, B and C motorhomes).
A towable RV is towed by a motorized vehicle (auto, van or pickup truck) and can be unhitched and left at the campsite, allowing for convenient local travel and exploration. Towable RVs don’t require permanent on-site hook-ups. There are three types of towable RVs:
Folding Camping Trailer
For back-to-nature enthusiasts, this lightweight unit easily unfolds to provide sleeping, cooking, dining and, in many models, bathroom facilities for up to eight people. Its collapsible sides fold for aerodynamic towing by a family vehicle, even some compact cars. Popular with families and many first-time RV owners. Models are typically available from $4,000 to $13,000.
Truck Camper
A camping unit loaded onto, or affixed to, the bed or chassis of a pickup. Most models have kitchen, dining, sleeping and bathroom facilities. Versatility and rugged build make these units popular with outdoors enthusiasts. Truck campers sleep up to six people and typically sell from $4,000 to $26,000.
Travel Trailers
Towed behind the family car, van or pickup, travel trailers sleep four to eight people. They provide such comforts as kitchens and bathrooms, as well as sleeping, dining and living facilities, electric and water systems and modern appliances. There are three major types. Conventional travel trailers typically range from $8,000 to $65,000, depending on size and features. Fifth-wheel travel trailers, the largest of the towables, feature a raised forward section with a hitching point, or “fifth wheel,” fixed to the bed of a pickup truck. They typically cost from $13,000 to $100,000. Travel trailers with expandable sleeping areas have ends that extend for roomy sleeping. They sleep up to eight people and typically sell from $9,000 to $20,000.
Motorized RVs, more commonly referred to as motorhomes, are built on or as an integral part of a self-propelled motor vehicle chassis. They provide kitchen, sleeping, dining and bathroom facilities conveniently accessible from the driver’s area. There are three main types:
Class A Motorhome
The living unit is entirely constructed on a specially designed motor vehicle chassis. Amenities include electricity, heating, air conditioning, water, propane gas, state-of-the-art appliances and electronics and luxurious living and sleeping areas. Generally the largest of all RVs, Class A motorhomes sleep two to six people and typically range from $60,000 to $400,000.
Class B Motorhome
More commonly referred to as van campers, Class B motorhomes are panel-type trucks to which RV manufacturers add sleeping, kitchen and/or bathroom facilities. Most have electric and water hook-ups, fresh water storage and a top extension for added head room. Class B motorhomes sleep up to four people. Models are typically available from $40,000 to $75,000.
Class C Motorhome
This popular family motorhome is built on an automotive-manufactured van frame with an attached cab section. The RV manufacturer completes the body section containing the living area behind and above the cab. This design allows for the usual RV kitchen, dining, bathroom and living facilities along with more sleeping room than other types, as the area over the cab accommodates a double or queen-size bed. Class C motorhomes sleep six to 10 people and typically range from $50,000 to $140,000.
Toy haulers
Sport utility RVs or toy haulers can be either motorized or towable and have a built-in “garage” for motorcycles, ATVs and other sports equipment. They are available as travel trailers and fifth-wheel travel trailers and sleep up to eight people. They typically sell from $20,000 to $60,000.
With so many choices available to you, it’s a good idea to do your homework before purchasing an RV. Attend an RV show or visit an RV dealer to comparison shop. View different models, vehicle types and floorplans. Talk to other RV owners. Renting an RV is an ideal way to “try before you buy.” Various RV buyers’ guides and Internet sites provide helpful tips on purchasing and owing an RV. Learn about RV financing and insurance options. If you take the time to look at all your options, you’re sure to find the right RV for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.