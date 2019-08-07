By LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
While summer begins to wind down, Florida Studio Theater, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, keeps the momentum going with some great shows running in its main stage and cabarets.
“Sarasota no longer slows down in the summer. FST discovered this over 20 years ago when we launched our first Summer Season, and we have continued to grow ever since,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director.
The mainstage performance of “The Cottage” runs through Aug. 18 in the Gompertz Theatre.
Regional Premiere: Set in the English countryside in 1923, this sexy comedy of love and betrayal unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her secret love affair to her husband. The true meanings of love and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous, potentially murderous, romantic comedy.
Continuing is the one-woman show “Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow,” with Jannie Jones. Tickets are available for Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
Cabaret shows include “The Swingaroos: Hollywood Serenade” running now through Aug. 30 in the Court Cabaret, and “Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond” that will play Sept. 3 - Oct. 13 in the Goldstein Cabaret.
“The Swingaroos” return to FST with a brand new show. Inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, this jazzy music revue pays tribute to such icons as Frank Sinatra, Cab Calloway, and Fred Astaire. Travel back in time this summer to the ’30s and ’40s when big bands and swing dancing were all the rage. Featuring songs like “At Last,” “The Joint is Really Jumpin’ Down at Carnegie Hall,” and “Hooray for Hollywood.”
“Who Loves You” will allow you to experience the signature songs and dance moves of one of the most successful acts in music history: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
A musical tribute to the group that has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, Who Loves You will have you clapping and singing along to hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” and many more you know and love.
Tickets and subscriptions are now on sale by calling the box office at 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
About FST
Known as Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) was founded in 1973 by Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman’s Club building, becoming the first permanent venue. Shortly after Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre.
In the years that followed, FST established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theater in its five theater venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret and John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.
