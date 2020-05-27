List of 2020 Atlantic hurricane names:

These names were recycled from the 2014 season. Did your name make the list?

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments