The Venice Shriner’s Club members know the joy in serving the community.
Everyone attending the Venice Holiday Parade cheers the small Shriner cars, the loud motorcycles, the band and the Keystone Kops.
Recently Bob and Sue Hebert, chairs of the parade, attended a Venice Shriner’s Club meeting to present the Keystone Kops with a trophy.
Their troop was named the Judge’s Favorite in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade. The room erupted in cheers at the presentation.
The once-a-month meeting was filled with several celebrations. President Bob Collins presented David Walters, Potentate of Sahib Temple, with a check for $6,220.50 towards the transportation fund.
This money was raised from fish fries, spaghetti dinners and Hospital Days at Publix.
Venice Shrine Club member Ed Butch Miller received a standing ovation from fellow Shriners when he was named Shriner of the Year. Other business of the day included Richard Moyer being installed as the new president of the group. The meeting included a delicious lunch.
Many of the Shriners are veterans continuing their service in the community. They have been skilled to keep their eye on the mission.
For them, the mission is providing transportation to hospitals for families that need medical help for their children with special needs. The Shriners work is in the local community, the state, the country and internationally.
They step up to say thank you to local businesses who help raise money. Past President Dana Pratt and Moyer make personal visits to the businesses.
The Shriners are a Fraternal Organization. Their goal is to make good men better. In Venice, the group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 91 S. Auburn Road. Contact H. George Wolfe at 561-301-2590 or via email at hgwolfe64@comcast.net.
Those interested also can visit the Shriners’ website at VeniceShrineClub.org.
All Shriners are welcome.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the local Shriners. All members of the Venice Shrine Club are Keystone Kops. Their goal is to offer fun and fellowship to members, and it is clear they do it.
They also participate in parades in Venice, Englewood, Sarasota and Arcadia.
The men are kind and welcoming. Their hearts are huge, filled with a generous spirit that is evident by their friendship at the meeting. Next time you see the Keystone Kops, give and extra cheer and an extra dollar.
The Venice Keystone Kops make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier.
