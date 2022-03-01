Growing up she played clarinet for eight years. But upon graduation from high school, Eileen Linvill’s band teacher told her she played “well enough to enjoy my playing in my leisure moments, alone.”
Linvill took that advice to heart and worked in business administration. But that didn’t stop her from enjoying hearing others play during the ensuing decades. She and husband Edgar have attended weekly performances by the Gentlemen of Jazz for 10 years.
On a recent afternoon at Centennial Park in Venice, the sky was blue; the sun was shining bright on the gazebo bandstand. As band members practiced brass instruments in the gazebo, spectators filed in. They had a bit of tree shade and, most importantly, Edgar Linvill said, there was “no snow.”
“We don’t have to shovel sunshine,” Eileen added.
Married 12 years the Linvills, snowbirds from South Hampton, N.J., rent on Venice Island. They come here right after Christmas and stay until April 1. That schedule puts them in harmony with the Gentlemen of Jazz, who perform most 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, January through the end of the winter season, at the park in downtown Venice.
The group was led for years by Tony Onorato, a clarinet player from Pittsburgh who is credited with founding the popular ensemble in 1999. He died three years ago. Venice resident and trumpet player Chris Smith, who joined in 2016, succeeded Onorato as band leader.
“This is our 24th year of preserving, promoting and performing traditional jazz, New Orleans-style jazz – primarily tunes from the 1910s, ‘20s and ‘30s that preceded the Big Band Era,” Smith, 73, said.
Songs one might hear during a typical Gentlemen of Jazz set include “Won’t You Come Home, Bill Bailey,” “Some Day You’ll Be Sorry” and “Sunny Side of the Street.” Since all members are familiar with the songs the audience gathers to hear, they don’t rehearse and rarely use sheet music.
Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the music.
“It’s a wonderful setting,” Smith said of the park; “not only acoustically but just great people that have the opportunity to come and experience music of all sorts of genres. We’ve tried to continue (Onorato’s) legacy by carrying on the traditional jazz legacy; a unique American musical art form.”
“I love the audience, because they love the music,” group member Dennis Malec said. “It’s a lot better playing to an audience who really gets into what you are doing.”
Audience members have a wide range of musical interests. But they come primarily for one thing.
“It’s a standard Dixieland group,” Malec said. That includes trombone (Gordon Moore), trumpet (Smith) and reed (Malec on clarinet or saxophone) up front. Bob Delfausse (piano), Chris Norton (bass) and George Walter (drums) comprise the rhythm section in the back. About half a dozen singers join them on stage at different times. No one is compensated but spectators are encouraged to use the tip jar in front of the gazebo where they play.
If you have to miss a Gentlemen of Jazz performance at Centennial Park, Malec says you can catch him and Smith performing at the Senior Friendship Center on Scenic Drive in Venice and that Smith and Moore have been performing together for decades. Smith also plays at the Bay Indies Mobile Home Park on Ridgewood Avenue in Venice.
Local retiree Christine Lambert was 14 in England in 1964 when Beatlemania was all the rage on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Later, she and her husband lived in London and saw Jimi Hendrix perform. Married 47 years, these days they live four months annually on a golf course in Sarasota and eight months in England. When they’re home, they patronize Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. When they’re here, they go to Centennial Park, find a comfortable spot on the grass and watch the Gentlemen of Jazz.
It’s not quite Beatlemania but “they are very good,” she said.
Dancing arm in arm on a hill near the parking lot, Bernie Stoughton and his wife of three years Sally were enjoying a recent concert. Residents of northwest Indiana, they were visiting Venice and read about the concert in the newspaper.
'MERCHANTS WERE CONCERNED’
Given the weather and the omicron variant, Smith was pleased with January attendance. But some downtown business owners’ disdain for the music over the years has played like sour notes on an instrument.
The concern usually is parking.
Back in 2008, after enough business owners complained that concertgoers were taking parking spaces intended for shoppers, the Venice City Council pushed the start time from 2 p.m. to after 4 p.m. Onorato tried hosting concerts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. But the public’s response was anemic. Attendance dropped from about 250 to about a dozen, maybe 15.
Starting at noon conflicted with the lunch crowd. Playing on cold January evenings didn’t appeal to the older crowd that is the band’s primary audience. Onorato canceled some shows.
One of the people who spoke out steadfastly in favor of the concerts back then was Jim Perry, who still attends the concerts today. Perry, a retired attorney from northern Virginia, drew applause at a 2009 meeting when he asked city leaders to support what he called “our concerts.” He gave then-Venice Mayor Ed Martin a petition with more than 100 signatures from Venice residents.
“The merchants were concerned that people were listening to music and not buying,” Perry said at a January concert. “So they convinced the City Council to make these people play at night.
“Well, nobody is going to come down here and sit in the cold in January and February, so it was shutting down the music. This is what makes Venice ‘Venice’ and the idea that some group would knock them out just missed the point.”
The City Council offered a compromise. The group began starting the concerts at 3:30 p.m. (This year the group plays from 3-4:30 p.m.)
Parking was again an issue in 2012. This time Perry wrote a letter to the editor. Once again, the concerts were saved.
‘I LIKED THEM ALL’
When he was 6, Malec says, his father sat him down and played some phonograph records. “He said, ‘Son, I want you to listen.’ ”
His dad played Big Band and 1950s records, Malec said, “and I liked them all.”
With two degrees in industrial engineering, he worked for Ford Motor Company before switching careers to portfolio management and working on Wall Street for 20 years.
Nice compensation, he said of Wall Street, but the long commute was too stressful. He satisfied his music urges in New Jersey by hosting an oldies rock show on a college radio station.
He then taught and played music — and owned a music store — in Detroit, before deciding he hated the weather and moving to Florida.
He and his wife Colleen first heard the Gentlemen of Jazz play while vacationing here and patronizing the Daquiri Deck, near Centennial Park on West Venice Avenue. He met Smith and — after the Malecs moved here three years ago, he joined the band.
“I met other musicians and that kind of blossomed,” he said.
Nowadays Malec, 70, stays busy by keeping music a big part of his life. In addition to playing reed instruments for the Gentlemen of Jazz, he plays gigs at the Senior Friendship Center (as does Smith, who also plays piano), performs with a band that plays newer music and works dances at CoreSRQ (the old YMCA) in Sarasota and teaches wind instruments at Troll Music on East Venice Avenue.
He speaks with pride about teaching Annabelle Dollard, first chair clarinet player at Venice High School, who was selected in 2020 to represent the school in the All State High School Honors Band.
‘DOESN'T LIKE WINTER’
One of the people who sings with the Gentleman of Jazz is no gentleman. She’s Sue Gurr, who winters in Venice and summers two hours north of Toronto, Canada, where she has sung with many different groups. One group was the Muskoka Melody; four men and four women. They performed 1950s and ‘60s music for charities. “I had a great time doing that,” she said.
The Gurrs found their way to Florida because, she says, her husband “doesn’t like winter.” They volunteered with the Cleveland Indians during spring training in Winter Haven; he as a photographer while she sang both the Canadian and American national anthems.
About four years ago, not long after moving here, Gurr, now 70, met Smith through tennis, and he encouraged her to join in. She usually sings three songs with the band.
“I have a sheet of what songs they prefer to play, that fit the genre, and I just make sure I know my key and know the words,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to sing.
“People are smiling,” she said of the audience. “You know they are happy. You know they are enjoying it and it’s songs that are familiar to them. That makes it a positive experience all around.”
