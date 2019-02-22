The Atlanta Braves will soon be heading south for North Port for one game this season against the Rays on March 24 to open the new stadium. They will see a full camp in 2020. Like the Rays, the Braves surprised many in what was believed to be more of a rebuilding year than a playoff push.
Here’s what you need to know for the 2019 season:
1. Ahead of schedule: After spending the past few years re-tooling the farm system through trades and top draft picks, Atlanta took many in the baseball world by surprise last season as it won 90 games and the NL East in 2018. With breakout seasons from young players such as Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Sean Newcomb and Mike Foltynewicz, the Braves not only had a taste of success last season, but look to be on the right track to sustain it.
2. Loaded lineup: Along with the rookies like Albies and Acuna, Atlanta was successful because it hardly had a hole in its lineup on most nights. Featuring a lineup with perennial .300 hitter Freddie Freeman, All-Star Nick Markakis and Ender Inciarte, the Braves often employed a deep lineup that boasts power and consistency.
3. Need pitching help: Though Foltynewicz and Newcomb broke out for career seasons in 2018 to buoy the pitching staff, Atlanta still needs more than its two top starters. Though Kevin Gausman was added from the Baltimore Orioles last season and up-and-coming starters like Touki Toussaint look to take that next step, it may not be enough in a 2019 NL East in which every team but the Miami Marlins is gearing up for a postseason run. With so much talent down in the Minor Leagues, the Braves may be temped to use their stockpiled assets to bring in a frontline starter.
4. Adding veterans to a good team: Atlanta clearly recognizes that it’s in a position to win for a long time, but not if it sits idly by while the NL East looks to catch up. In an offseason that saw the Mets (Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz), the Phillies (JT Realmuto) and Washington (Patrick Corbin) all make moves to better their teams, Atlanta did the same. With the Braves already having the bulk of their core established for the near future, the Braves front office looked to fill in the holes with experienced and dependable players. In comes former AL MVP Josh Donaldson to man third base as he tries for a bounce-back season after dealing with injuries for the past two seasons. Along with Donaldson, catcher Brian McCann has returned to the Braves to back up Tyler Flowers. Rounding out the outfield, the steady and reliable Markakis was brought back on a contract extension.
5. Raised expectations: While it’s certainly good for Atlanta that a division crown was won earlier than anticipated, that also means the pressure is on to keep it up. The Braves have set the bar of success with their 90-win season last year, and it would be hard to deem 2019 much of a success if Atlanta isn’t able to at least come within a few games of the win total.
With one of the youngest and most talented nucleuses in all of baseball, the Braves are blessed, but also on the clock.
