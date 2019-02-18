1. Pitching can play with the best: Chris Archer is gone. So is Jake Odorizzi, and most of the closers from last season, too.
However, what remains (and what’s been added) to the Tampa Bay Rays’ pitching staff has players and fans alike buzzing with excitement at Spring Training gets underway.
Though Archer had long been one of the faces of the franchise, especially after the departure of Evan Longoria last spring, staff ace Blake Snell had no trouble stepping up to fill the void — being named an All-Star and winning the 2018 Cy Young Award for his outstanding season.
However, aside from Snell, much of the Rays pitchers are relatively new to the team.
Hard-throwing right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who was part of the return package from the Pirates for Archer, flashed his potential last season.
Despite just a 1-5 record in 11 starts for Tampa, Glasnow had solid numbers across the board, striking out 64 batters in 55 2/3 innings with opposing batters hitting just .208 against him.
After spending the offseason living in Channelside, Glasnow said he’s gotten comfortable with his new team.
Joining Glasnow as an even fresher face in the clubhouse is Charlie Morton, who was rewarded for his phenomenal 2018 campaign (15-3, 3.13 ERA) in Houston with a 2-year, $30 million contract with the Rays.
Some relatively familiar faces will round out the rotation for Tampa — including Jake Faria, Wilmer Font and Ryne Stanek, with Ryan Yarbrough and Yonny Chirinos coming in to relieve openers.
And at some point later this season, look for the addition of Brent Honeywell Jr. to the rotation, fortifying an already proven corps of pitchers.
2. Unconventional bullpen: Along with the Rays pioneering the idea of using “openers,” or relief pitchers who start the game for 1-2 innings, Tampa is expected to have an unusual bullpen once again in 2019.
Last year, Tampa turned to Sergio Romo to close out the bulk of its games after trading former closer Alex Colome to Seattle.
Manager Kevin Cash told reporters in the opening press conference of Spring Training that the Rays wouldn’t name an official closer — at least not now — but instead deploy several different relievers in the ninth inning, depending on the situation and game plan.
In addition to the openers, look for pitchers Jose Alvarado, Chaz Roe, Hunter Wood, Jalen Beeks, Diego Castillo, Adam Kolarek and Emilio Pagan to be relievers that Cash and the Rays can rely on in 2019.
While it may not be the traditional way to do things, Cash and the Rays are well accustomed to finding unique paths to success.
3. They’re gunning for the playoffs: For a team that perennially bottoms out in league attendance each year, it’s not surprising when the Rays sit out most offseason spending sprees.
But this past year has been a rare one for the Rays, as they’ve spent money to win, such as sending Jake Bauers and $5 million to Cleveland for Yandy Diaz or adding Morton for $15 million a year. Aside from spending money, Tampa is also trading for experienced players in their primes rather than prospects. After building up what Baseball America calls the No. 2 farm system in all of baseball, Tampa is finally beginning to trade for players who can help them win now.
Tommy Pham, Tyler Glasnow, Mike Zunino, Diaz, Emilio Pagan and Jalen Beeks all represent players acquired in the past year who could all play big roles for Tampa in 2019.
However, the Rays know they/re going up against some of the most talent-loaded teams in all of baseball in the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, so it will be interesting to see how their win-now approach develops over the course of the season. Will they rely on the several nearly ready prospects at the top of a deep system? Or will they buck the trend of Rays history and make another trade for a player who can help them now? Only time will tell.
4. Youth movement coming up: Not only are the Rays excited about their acquisitions within the past year, but some of the players that have the team excited have been in the organization for years.
Several players invited to Spring Training this year came up through the Minors together and even won a national championship with the Durham Bulls in 2017. Players like shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman Brandon Lowe, pitchers Anthony Banda, Jake Faria, Brent Honeywell Jr., and even Snell are all young faces in the clubhouse who have gotten used to winning at the professional level.
But along with the homegrown talent, the fresh faces in town are just as exciting for the Rays.
Coming with Glasnow over to Tampa in last year’s trade for Archer was Austin Meadows, the 9th pick of the 2013 MLB Draft. In his first season seeing big league time, he hit .287 with 17 extra base hits in 59 games. At 23 years old, he could be in line to have a breakout season and sustain his first full season at the major league level.
Though maybe not as young as the others at 27, Diaz’s time in the Majors has been brief. The corner infielder has spent parts of two seasons with Cleveland, hitting .283 over 88 games with just one home run. In his five-year minor league career, Diaz has shown a propensity to get on base, hitting .311 with a .413 on base percentage.
The Rays won 90 games in 2018 without full seasons from any of these players, and they’re hoping their new additions can be the difference in making it deep into October.
5. What’s next for the 2018 AL Cy Young?: Snell doesn’t put too much weight on winning the Cy Young award last year. He deflects much of the praise to the group surrounding him that helped him reach that point.
But he is well aware of the pressure that accompanies the award heading into spring training, though he says he doesn’t pay much attention to it.
Actually, he’s more relaxed than ever.
After an offseason working toward being more consistent in the zone and trying to build his stamina to work deeper into games, he’s looking for bigger and better things in 2019. Snell led the MLB with 21 wins last year with a 1.89 ERA (first in AL).
For teams looking to match up ace vs. ace, Snell says good luck. After adding pitchers like veteran Morton and the lengthy Glasnow, Snell believes teams will struggle to match up with the Rays’ staff.
