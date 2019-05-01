Editor’s Note: Earth Day was celebrated on ^pApril 22.^p
The first-ever Earth Day was a clear and sunny day in 1970.
My friend Joey’s older sister was tie-dying shirts in their kitchen that spring morning. She was maybe 14, and I was 7. I watched her dye one of Joey’s T-shirts. She said she’d do a shirt for me if I brought her one, so I hopped on my bike and sped back home.
I ran into a bit of a problem. My mom hated the idea of one of my clean, white T-shirts being splashed with red and yellow Rit dye. I begged, and she broke down, giving me an old shirt that was destined for the rag box. I grabbed it and rode back to Joey’s. He and I knotted it up with rubber bands and string so his sister could do her magic.
While our shirts were drying, we rode our bikes to The Green, the center of activity that day in Bloomfield, New Jersey. High school and college students were singing songs and doing short skits about the environment on the small stage set up in the park. There were games and booths and displays. Some gave out free ecology stickers or posters.
One group was giving away pine tree seedlings. They were free, they told me, but I had to bring something to recycle, some glass or a stack of papers.
I jumped on my bike again and rode back home, but this mission was even tougher than the last.
There were no newspapers in the trash. They’d been stacked and tied up in a bundle for the Boy Scout troop at our church, which raised money that way.
There was no glass either. The empty quart soda bottles were in the wooden Brookdale Beverages case, ready to go back to the bottling plant. The big, glass milk jug was in the closet by the front door, rinsed and set to go back to Garden State Dairy when it was time for another gallon.
Again I had to beg my mom. She gave me an empty mayonnaise jar she probably would have reused for salad dressing or something, and some old baby food jars my dad was likely stashing for nails or screws.
That was enough to get me my pine sapling. One more time, I rode home, dug a small hole about a foot from the house, stuck it in the ground and watered it good.
Later on, wearing my still-damp tie-dyed shirt, I took my mom and dad outside, and told them how someday it would be as tall as the house. They didn’t say anything about it being too close to the foundation, but looking back, I’m sure that’s what they were thinking.
These days, I think, the air and the water in this country are cleaner because of the things we did back in 1970, like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. DDT is gone and today it’s easy to see bald eagles and hawks. Alligators sure aren’t on the brink of extinction, and I see wood storks, sandhill cranes, ibises, even roseate spoonbills, all over Englewood.
At the same time, where did all this recyclable material come from? Every week I drag a big can of glass, plastic and paper containers to the road for Waste Management to pick up. None of it goes back to the store for refills. I’m really not sure where it goes. Some news reports say our recycling is being dumped into a landfill, since there’s no market for these materials.
How could that have happened?
Sounds like something we’d better figure out. Saving the Earth is a long-term deal, you know.
Kind of like that tiny pine tree sapling. By the way, according to the Google street view shot of my old house, the tree, at 49 years old, finally grew up past the roof line.
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can reach him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or 941-681-3022.^p
