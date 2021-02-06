TAMPA — It is a quarterback’s league and, on days such as this, a quarterback’s world. They get the money, they get the fame, they get the best chapters in every book of NFL history. And sometime late on Sunday evening, when Super Bowl 55 has been decided, the legend will grow for either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.
It seems inescapable, but not necessarily factual. Brady may be responsible for changing expectations in Tampa Bay — and ridding the offense of its killer turnover habit — but the Bucs would not be in the Super Bowl if not for a precocious group of defensive backs.
Combine all the seasons on the backs of their football cards, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. have 11 years of NFL experience. Or, roughly half of Brady’s career.
There is not a first-round draft pick in the bunch. And while the Bucs have supplemented almost every other position group with big-name free-agent signings, they have let the kids in the secondary sink or swim on their own.
Think about that for a moment. As they geared up for this postseason run, the Bucs used first-round picks to shore up the offensive line (Tristan Wirfs) and linebacking corps (Devin White). They paid Brady $25 million to run the offense and paid Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett more than $28 million to be pass rushers this season. They traded for Rob Gronkowski, signed Antonio Brown and picked up Leonard Fournette, too.
And yet the story of Tampa Bay’s postseason has been the play of the secondary.
In the past two games, the corners and safeties have combined for three interceptions and two forced fumbles. They likely chased Drew Brees into retirement and they had Aaron Rodgers seemingly questioning his future in Green Bay. Should they beat Mahomes, they will be the first champions in history to beat three former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks in the same postseason.
“They smell blood,” defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said, “and they go after it.”
While the world was going gonzo over Brady’s arrival last summer, the Bucs defensive backs were getting a little notoriety themselves. The analytics expert at NFL.com ranked Tampa Bay’s group as the weakest bunch of cornerbacks in the league.
“Just imagine coming to work every day, doing your job and not only are you not getting credit, but people are saying you’re not doing your job,” Davis said. “It’s frustrating. Not just for me, but for all my guys. That’s definitely something we carry on our shoulder.”
“We took it personally,” Dean said. “It was like, ‘Wow, out of 32 teams are we really in last place?’”
Midway through 2019, there might have been some justification for that ranking. Winfield had not yet arrived, and neither Dean nor Murphy-Bunting were in the starting lineup. During one four-week stretch, the secondary gave up an average of 365 yards passing per game.
It was once the Bucs committed to the younger guys that things began to change. The final two months of the season convinced the coaching staff that things were coming together, as long as the kids continued to grow.
Cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross challenged them from the first days of training camp. On a blackboard in a meeting room, he wrote the names of Brees, Rodgers, Mahomes and Matt Ryan. All potential Hall of Famers. All on the Bucs’ regular-season schedule.
“When you’re playing against quarterbacks like that, your game has to raise, your mental (focus) has to raise, your approach has to be totally different,” Ross said. “They’ve done that, and now they’re ready for the next test.
“I’m very proud of them. They’re more than football players to me. Even after this game is done, even when their careers are over, I’ll always be in contact with these guys. They’ve come a long way, they’ve grown, and they’re still growing.”
As it turns out, challenging this group is precisely what they needed. This was not a collection of All-American players or Thorpe Award finalists. They all had been tested or ignored at various points, and thrived in underdog roles.
Dean was originally scheduled to go to Ohio State out of Cocoa High but wasn’t medically cleared because of knee injuries. He spent two years on the sidelines at Auburn wondering if he would get a chance to play. Murphy-Bunting did not have a single Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school. He had to grayshirt — skipping the fall semester and enrolling with his own money in January — before getting a roster spot at Central Michigan.
Davis, Dean, Whitehead and Murphy-Bunting all graduated from high school in 2015, and Winfield was a 2016 graduate. And in the span of three drafts from 2018-20, the Bucs invested three second round picks (Murphy-Bunting, Winfield and Davis), two third-rounders (Dean and Mike Edwards) and a fourth-rounder (Whitehead) to revamp a secondary that had been in shambles previously.
“We had a clear vision of what they were looking for in (Bowles’) scheme, and we liked bigger, longer guys that are physical and smart. Or guys that, if they’re maybe short on size, they have to be extremely tough,” general manager Jason Licht said. “Todd finds a way to work these different talents and skill sets into his defense and change his defense to better utilize what they are. It’s a really good group we have right now.
“There was a lot of trial and error that went into that.”
As much as Super Bowl 55 looks like a showdown between Brady and Mahomes, it is this secondary that could eventually tell the story of the game. When they faced the Chiefs in November, Mahomes embarrassed the defense with a stunning first quarter. Davis was tasked with covering Tyreek Hill man-to-man and came up lacking.
That won’t happen on Sunday. Hill may again have a big day, but the Bucs will at least make it harder with additional bodies shadowing him in the passing lanes. And if the young defensive backs are worried, they did a good job of hiding it.
Three weeks ago, I wrote that the secondary was going to have to step up if the Bucs were to get past Brees after losing twice to the Saints in the regular season. They ended up playing one of their best games of the season.
“Even though we’re young, we can get the job done,” Dean said. “We had our ups and downs, but by the end of the season I think we proved we can make some plays.”
It has been said that when the facts get in the way of the legend, it is best to print the legend. And if the Bucs win, Brady will almost certainly be the center of attention for claiming his seventh Super Bowl.
Just don’t forget the facts behind the story.
