Making sure your family members get a nutritious start to the day is an important job, and by focusing on a few wholesome ingredients you can create simple and healthful dishes that can quickly become family favorites.
One delicious breakfast option is a Cheesy Bacon-Broccoli Quiche, which offers 11 grams of protein per serving while introducing picky eaters to veggies in an appetizing way.
About 90% of the U.S. population does not meet dairy recommendations outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Most individuals would benefit by increasing intake of nutrient-dense, calcium-rich dairy milk. One 8-ounce glass of dairy milk contains almost as much calcium as six cups of kale and the same amount of protein found in 1½ medium eggs.
CHEESY BACON-BROCCOLI QUICHE
Servings: 6
1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli with cheese sauce
3 slices turkey bacon, chopped
½ cup white mushrooms, sliced
½ cup green onions, chopped
1 frozen prepared pie shell (9 inches)
4 eggs
1 cup fat free or low fat dairy milk
½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350 F.
In microwave, prepare broccoli and cheese sauce according to package directions; set aside to cool slightly.
In nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, mushrooms and green onions until bacon is cooked through and mushrooms are tender. Scatter bacon mixture in bottom of pie shell; place pie shell on baking sheet.
In bowl, whisk eggs and dairy milk then stir in broccoli and cheese sauce along with cheddar cheese. Pour custard into pie shell and bake 35-45 minutes, or until center is just set and knife blade comes out clean when inserted into center of quiche.
Let cool at least 10 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.
Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 16 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 160 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 510 mg sodium; 150 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk.
Source: milklife.com
