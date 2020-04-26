With a distinct flavor that works well in dishes from sweet to savory, red raspberries can add bright flavor and balance to recipes like this Spinach and Frisee Salad with Raspberry Pickled Onions and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
One cup of the flavorful red fruit includes just 80 calories and contains 6 grams of fiber while providing 28% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.
SPINACH AND FRISEE SALAD WITH RASPBERRY PICKLED ONIONS
Servings: 4
Raspberry Vinegar:
1 cup frozen raspberries
2 cups vinegar
Raspberry Pickled Onions:
½ cup Raspberry Vinegar
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 pound sweet onions, peeled and julienned
1 cup frozen raspberries, partially thawed
Raspberry Vinaigrette:
1 cup Raspberry Vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh shallot, peeled and minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup olive oil
Spinach and Frisee Salad:
8 ounces baby spinach, cleaned and dried
8 ounces frisee lettuce, cleaned, dried and torn
2 ounces Raspberry Vinaigrette
6 ounces Raspberry Pickled Onions
2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
2 ounces almonds, slivered and toasted
To make Raspberry Vinegar: In clean glass container, combine frozen raspberries and vinegar; cover tightly. Refrigerate 3-7 days prior to use.
Pour vinegar through fine strainer or cheesecloth-lined strainer into clean glass container. Cover container tightly and store in refrigerator. Discard raspberries.
To make Raspberry Pickled Onions: In medium, non-reactive container, combine Raspberry Vinegar, oil, sugar and salt. Stir to dissolve sugar. Add onions and raspberries. Toss well to blend and coat onions.
To make Raspberry Vinaigrette: In blender, combine Raspberry Vinegar, shallot, Dijon mustard, honey and salt. With motor running, slowly add oil in steady stream. Reserve remaining Raspberry Vinegar.
Once blended, pour Raspberry Vinaigrette into clean, non-reactive container; cover and reserve in refrigerator until ready to use.
To make Spinach and Frisee Salad: In medium mixing bowl, combine spinach and lettuce. Add Raspberry Vinaigrette and toss well to coat.
Plate 4 ounces mixed greens.
Top mixed greens with 1 ½ ounces Raspberry Pickled Onions, ½ ounce feta cheese crumbles and ½ ounce toasted almonds. Repeat with remaining greens, Raspberry Pickled Onions, feta cheese crumbles and toasted almonds.
Source: Washington Red Raspberry Commission
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.