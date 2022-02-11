The winter sports season is just about finished for teams at Venice High.
This past week, the girls soccer team and girls basketball team exited the playoffs in the regional quarterfinals as both teams look toward a promising future — joining the boys soccer team, which lost in the district semifinals.
In girls weightlifting, Lauren McMahon and Juliana Courville represented the Indians at the 3A state tournament as their seasons also came to an end.
Then, the boys basketball team likely saw its season come to an end in a district championship loss at Riverview High on Friday night.
With the winter sports season nearly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to turn our attention to spring sports, which have already started for some teams on campus.
Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:
Tuesday
The Venice softball team will officially open its season with an area matchup against Port Charlotte at the Venice High softball field at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The boys and girls tennis teams, which opened their season earlier this month, will play at North Port today at 3 p.m.
Thursday
The boys and girls tennis teams will open the day with a match against Community School of Naples at the Venice High tennis courts beginning at 3 p.m.
Later that night, fans of the Venice baseball team can get their first look at the 2022 team tonight as the Indians host Inspiration Academy at 7 p.m. in a preseason matchup.
Meanwhile, the softball team will host Sarasota at 7 p.m. in an early-season test.
Friday
The baseball team will wrap up its preseason with another game at home — this one against Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the boys lacrosse team will host its home opener against Lakewood Ranch, also at 7 p.m.
Saturday
The wrestling team will compete in the individual bracket tournament (IBT) district competition today at Palmetto High School.
