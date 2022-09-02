Teams and athletes are already starting to stand out on campus two weeks into the fall season.
The volleyball team entered the invite-only Nike Tournament of Champions this weekend with a 3-0 record including a 3-1 win over Tampa Prep on the road this past Tuesday.
Several Indians players have shined already, including: outside hitters Charley Goberville, Summer Kohler, Jayda Lanham and Kyla Freddolino, middle hitters Leah Bartlett and Hilary Hupp, setter Ashley Reynolds, defensive specialist Carli Waggoner and libero Brighton Ferguson.
Though the season hasn't started smoothly for the football team, it’s clear the Indians have what it takes to return to the postseason. Some players have already made big-time plays, like Jamarice Wilder’s two touchdowns — on a kickoff return and a reception — Elliot Washington II’s ball-hawking at cornerback, Damon Wilson II’s pressure off the edge and Brooks Bentley’s throws under pressure as Venice has flashed its potential.
On the golf course, the boys team boasts a deep and talented squad that finished second at the St. John Neumann Invitational this past week, led by Chapin Beach-Smith, who finished fifth overall in the event with a 73.
The girls team, meanwhile, returns 2021 Sun Preps Girls Golfer of the Year Hayli Snaer along with experienced starters Jenna Stylos and Lilly Lapczynski.
The cross country teams have impressed early, too, as the girls team finished fifth out of 15 teams at Lemon Bay this past weekend, while the boys placed ninth out of 18 teams.
Senior Lady Indians runner Darcy Cernansky had the best showing of any Venice athletes at the event — finishing 12th overall on the girls side with a 20:32.70.
And that’s not even to mention the boys and girls swim teams, which debut this Wednesday in Sarasota.
There’s already a lot to keep track of, and it’s just getting started. For now, let’s just focus on the week ahead.
Here’s how the upcoming week breaks down, day-by-day:
Today
The Venice boys and girls cross country teams will compete in their second event of the ’22 season this morning as they travel down to Estero High for a 7 a.m. start.
Last week, sophomores Patrick McDonald (40th overall at 19:16) and Joshua Woody (41st overall at 19:17) led the pack for the Venice boys.
After Cernansky’s standout performance for the girls, junior Kelly Korec finished 22nd overall with a 21:49 and senior Tyler Sabadin placed 25th overall with a 22:28.80.
Following a three-match day against Buford, GA, Spain Park, AL and Gulf Breeze, FL on Friday, the volleyball team will continue play in the Nike Tournament of Champions today. The schedule for Saturday’s competition is currently TBA. For updates, check out thetoc.org.
Tuesday
Fresh off a 2nd place finish out of 10 teams last week at Neumann, the boys golf team will travel to North Port to take on the Bobcats at 3:30 p.m. at Heron Creek this afternoon.
The girls golf team will also hit the road — traveling north to the River Club Golf Course to play St. Stephen’s at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
After a delayed start to the season, the boys and girls swim teams will debut at 5 p.m. at Selby Aquatic Center in a tri-meet.
Thursday
The boys golf team will continue play in a busy week, playing on the road against Cardinal Mooney and Sarasota at 3:30 p.m.
The girls golf team will stay local as it hosts North Port and Sarasota at Waterford at 3:30 p.m.
The volleyball team will host its regular-season opener as Braden River comes to the TeePee for a 7 p.m. match.
Friday
No football this week. The football team will rest up for a Thursday, Sept. 15 date with St. Frances Academy, to be broadcast on ESPN2.
Saturday
The cross country teams are back at it, on the road at Sarasota Military Academy, starting at 7:15 a.m.
The boys golf team will finish a long week as it plays in the Lakewood Ranch Invitational, beginning at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.