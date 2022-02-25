Clarkson

Venice’s Jack Clarkson spins away from a check by Sarasota’s Gavin Saba and scores a goal in Wednesday’s win over the Sailors.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE

To the Venice High sports fans with varied taste, this week is for you.

Indians athletes will compete in several sports every day this week except Sunday, beginning this afternoon with regional wrestling at Osceola High.

The busy schedule doesn’t let up this week as baseball, softball, beach volleyball and track and field all have multiple contests throughout the week.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down:

Today

Nine Indians wrestlers, including three district champions — Blaine Taranto, Gage Wiggins and Dylan Smith — continue on in the 3A-Region 2 meet today at Osceola High School.

If any Indians wrestlers finish in the top four for their weight class, they will advance to the state championships next weekend back at Osceola High.

Monday

There will be a pair of afternoon matchups on tap.

First, the beach volleyball team will debut as it plays its first-ever match at Port Charlotte at 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after, the softball team will take on the Bobcats at North Port at 4:30 p.m. due to lighting issue at its fields.

Tuesday

The beach volleyball team will play its second match of the week, this time at Sarasota Christian, at 4 p.m.

The baseball team will host the Sarasota Classic this year, opening the tournament with a home game against Riverview at 7 p.m.


Softball will hit the road for a matchup at Port Charlotte at 7 p.m.

The track and field team will debut as it travels to North Port.

The girls lacrosse team will try to make it back-to-back wins as it plays at Manatee at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

The baseball team will continue hosting the Sarasota Classic as it plays Canterbury at home at 7 p.m. in the lone Indians competition of the day.

Thursday

The boys and girls tennis teams are back in action with a match at Bishop Verot at 3 p.m.

The softball team will continue to test its endurance during this four-game week as it travels to play at Lemon Bay at 7 p.m.

The girls lacrosse team will likely face one of its tougher tests as it plays at Community School of Naples at 7 p.m.

Friday

Track and field is back in action after a three-day break as it travels to compete at Booker.

Depending how the baseball team does this week against Riverview and Canterbury, it will be playing an opponent to be determined at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the softball team will finally return home as it hosts North Port at 7 p.m.

