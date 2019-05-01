Englewood Moose Riders, the Moose and Women of the Moose sponsored Englewood Bike Night recently at Pioneer Park on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street. They partnered with Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and Full Throttle Magazine for the event.
The event, which drew thousands, featured live music and vendors. The Moose groups give back the money raised to local charities.
The next Englewood Bike Night is set for July 20. Check out www.facebook.com/englewoodbike nights for updates.
