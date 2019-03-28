PAYING FOR THE PARK

It comes at an estimated cost of $100 million - not including land and infrastructure. Here's how the new Spring Training home of the Atlanta Braves in West Villages was funded:

Mattamy Homes: Contribute the land, infrastructure and $4.7 million

West Villages Improvement District: Oversee construction and development of the complex

State of Florida: $20 million from Spring Training Retention Fund

City of North Port: $4.7 million

Sarasota County: Contribute hotel bed tax (TDT) dollars in the amount of about $21,262,000, for the stadium complex. Make an annual capital expenditure from TDT revenue toward stadium maintenance. The county will assume ownership of the stadium upon completion.

-SOURCE: www.mlb.com