When not one, not two but three local hospitals all announce on the same day that they’re changing their name, that caught our readers a bit off-guard.
After all, it seems rare when a business as large as a hospital changes its name.
In this case, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda will now operate as ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda.
And Venice Regional Bayfront Health is now called Shorepoint Health Venice. There are also affiliated medical groups that will see their name change to reflect the new brand.
I kind of miss the days when hospitals had — you know — the word “hospital” in their name.
If you’d like to know more about the name change at the three hospitals, read the full story at bit.ly/3lD78D1
OK, let’s move on to the rest of the Top Five:
2 Tervis adding fulfillment center in North Port
Here is some good news: North Venice-based Tervis, a company that creates reusable drinkware featuring its Tervis Tumbler product line, is expanding into North Port.
A fulfillment center will be built. It will be 71,000 square feet in the North Port Business Park. The park, owned by Benderson, is off Toledo Blade Boulevard, between Price Boulevard and Interstate 75.
It should be opening in the late summer of 2022 and will hire 25-30 people.
3 Woman, 103, dies following North Port crash
My heart dropped when I saw this headline. And I suspect yours did, too. This story was read and shared thousands of times.
There was an accident in North Port, and a 103-year-old woman was a passenger. She passed away from her injuries.
I was thinking about this woman. When she was born, World War I was still going, and cars were still a relatively new thing in the world.
She lived through the Great Depression, the time of Hitler, the Cold War, the first man on the moon, the debut of computers and the birth of the internet. She saw so much history.
All these thoughts went through my mind when I read that story. You, too, can read the full story at bit.ly/31nD1c7
4 North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city’s forfeiture fund
I had to smile when I saw this story in the Top Five for the second week in a row. The city of North Port is going to be auctioning off a house that was confiscated in a major drug forfeiture case.
But this isn’t any ol’ home. It’s a two-story, four-bedroom, 2,200-square-foot home at 1867 Clarinet Ave. in North Port. Before the seizure, the home was worth $400,000 or so.
But anybody thinking of buying this home needs to know that much of the inside of the home was gutted for a large marijuana grow operation.
If you want a fixer-upper and can get it for a good price, this home may be for you. Read the full story at bit.ly/31ADJCx
5 Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota
Anytime somebody local dies in a vehicle accident, we see thousands of you read the story, then share it via social media.
That was the case with this story. A 69-year-old Venice man died when he walked in front of a car on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota on a Sunday night.
The name of the deceased was not given, and the case is still under investigation. You can read the full story at bit.ly/3rBvOQd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.