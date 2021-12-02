VENICE — Three men aboard a boat that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico were saved by teamwork from local and federal agencies, along with an assist from a good Samaritan, officials said.
The incident happened off Venice/Englewood, about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
While the Coast Guard was en route to a VHF radio report of a 23-foot center console Cobia boat taking on water, the boat capsized, according to Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Kelly with U.S. Coast Guard Cortez.
As that happened, the three men in the boat were thrown into the Gulf.
Rescuers were originally told the boat was three or four miles out in the Gulf, and they searched the area without result. They eventually found the craft about 12 miles off the coast, said Assistant Fire Chief John Stuffs with the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
A SeaTow boat picked up two of the people, and a good Samaritan picked up the third, Kelly said.
Two of the men were taken to Stump Pass Marina in Englewood.
“The third patient was having a medical emergency, so the crew on (Response Boat Medium 45617) along with two Venice Fire EMTs transported the victim back to Crow’s Nest Marina,” Kelly said.
From the Venice-based marina, the man was being taken to an area hospital. The man was walking off the boat.
“It was a good thing that they were wearing life jackets,” Kelly said.
Kelly said a salvage operation would have to take care of the capsized boat.
He also credited the various groups helping out on the heavy seas. Along with the Coast Guard and SeaTow, Englewood Fire and Venice Fire, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded.
“It was good that we did some inter-agency teamwork there.”
Stuffs said the cause of the emergency was a malfunctioning live well that would not shut off and flooded the boat. The boat’s bilge pump also failed, he said.
The FWC is actively investigating this boating accident, the agency said in a statement.
Staff Writers Steve Reilly, Morgan Simpson, Daniel Sutphin and Scott Lawson contributed to this story.
