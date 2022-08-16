VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Tampa men following an early morning robbery at a gas station and store near Interstate 75.
The robbery happened at 3 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven Exxon station at 2751 N. River Road, according to authorities. The men were arrested later following a car chase on I-75 and several Sarasota streets and after the men ran from deputies, according to reports released Tuesday by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Nathan Michael Fisher, 25, and Brashon D. Hall and Reginald Tyrone Davis, both 22, are facing charges.
The men walked into the store wearing masks that covered their faces. Fisher had "a bulge under his shirt near his right-side waistband, which the store clerk believed to be a firearm," the report states.
Davis jumped over the counter and ran toward the manager's office, while the other two men ran behind the counter and confronted the clerk. Davis then grabbed the clerk by the shirt, demanding the clerk open the manager's door. The clerk did not have a key, the report stated.
The men took about $500 from the register along with cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products from behind the counter, put them in a black garbage back and left.
The clerk called 911, reporting the robbery and giving dispatchers a description of the red Honda sedan the men were in, along with the tag number.
Police learned the tag was stolen, but an officer spotted the Honda northbound on I-75 a few minutes later near the Clark Road exit.
Police chased the car, which got up to 120 miles per hour at some points, and went off and back onto the interstate.
Deputies used "stop sticks" to stop the car — registered to Hall's mother — near University Parkway at about 3:45 a.m. The men ran, but deputies caught them all and arrested them by 5:10 a.m.
Davis was charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment. Fisher was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Hall was charged with armed robbery, fleeing to elude officers, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation on a Manatee County charge.
The men were all booked into the Sarasota County Jail with no initial bond set.
