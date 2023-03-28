SARASOTA — As expected, the three deputy county attorneys in Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht’s office have all expressed an interest in succeeding him.

By the close of business on March 21, Karl Senkow, Joshua Moye and Aleksandr Boksner all submitted letters of interest and resumes to Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger.


Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

