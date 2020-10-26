SARASOTA – A cabaret "The Spooky Horror Picture Show" is set for 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bazaar at Apricot and Lime, 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota.
Tickets are $15 and must be ordered in advance because of the ongoing pandemic.
"Join Jamon Buie, Jazz Madison, Amos Oliver III, Brian Finnerty and Amanda Heisey for a safe, outdoor evening of hauntingly fierce entertainment," it said in a news release.
Those attending are asked to bring their own seating, whether its lawn chairs or blankets - and it's a BYOB event.
Food will be available from Hamlet’s Eatery Food Truck along with Q&S Kool Cups.
"These performers have been seen on The Players Centre stage, Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships, and Hairspray Live," the news release said. "Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing required. Tickets must be ordered ahead of time; no walk-ups due to safety guidelines."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.