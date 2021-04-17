Christianity is not a list of do’s and don’ts. It is a walk through an open door.
To be sure, the people who walk through the door live different lives than those who don’t, but the difference is not in the rules we keep but in the new hearts we have and the new life we deeply embrace.
On the day when Jesus rose from the dead, His disciples were not running around town trying to get the Ten Commandments back into public schools. They were under clouds of grief, fear and disillusionment.
Death appeared to have won. Their hopes for Jesus being King over Israel were dashed. They weren’t expecting another chapter in the three-year story they had lived with Jesus. It was over.
Indeed, the resurrection of Jesus from the dead completely surprised His disciples. Luke tells the story this way: “But on the first day of the week at early dawn, they went to the tomb, taking the spices they had prepared. And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.
“While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel. And as they were frightened and bowed their faces to the ground, the men said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen.
“’Remember how He told you, while in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third day rise.’ And they remembered His words, and returning from the tomb they told all these things to the eleven and to all the rest … but these words seemed to them an idle tale, and they did not believe them.”
It was later that same day that two disciples had left Jerusalem and were walking to the town of Emmaus. They were discouraged, talking about hopes dashed and expectations not realized. (This account is found in Luke 24.)
Suddenly, the risen Jesus walked up alongside them. They didn’t recognize Him. He inquired of their conversation. They stood still, looking sad.
Then they told Jesus (still not recognizing Him) all that had happened in Jerusalem concerning Jesus of Nazareth and His death. They also told Him about how earlier that day, some of their number had gone to the tomb and found it empty, and how angels had appeared to them at the tomb, saying Jesus was alive.
The two of them were not convinced.
Then Jesus began to speak to them about what the Old Testament prophets had said about Him. He said, “O foolish ones, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Was it not necessary that the Christ (Messiah) should suffer these things and enter into His glory? And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, He interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.”
Luke’s narrative follows Jesus with these two disciples as they sat down for dinner at the close of the day. As Jesus took bread, blessed it and broke it, they suddenly recognized Him, and then He was gone.
They said to each other, “Did not our hearts burn within us while He talked to us on the road, while He opened to us the Scriptures?” Then they got right up and beat feet back to Jerusalem to join the other disciples, many of them now sharing stories of Jesus appearing to them.
To think Christians are trying to impose their morality on the rest of the world is to not understand our message. Our message is that in the person of Jesus Christ, the God of all creation took on flesh and blood, becoming human with us (Immanuel: “God with Us”). His purpose was to open the doorway back to a shared life with Himself, a shared life we lost as the door was closed after Adam and Eve, our first parents, sinned against Him, and in shame and guilt, fled into the trees.
The doorway opening back up to this shared life is the cross of Jesus Christ where our sins were judged (think Passover Lamb) and put away though the love of Jesus for us. Believing in the blood of forgiveness shed by the Lamb (now reigning King) leads to new life found in Him, and a new world of life and light opens before us (think Promised Land).
Our hearts are now alive to God and His Word (the Bible) and our loyalties are to our Living King.
Our morality is what He prescribes in His Kingdom, and we willingly embrace it as He has won our hearts to Himself.
We believe the trees and butterflies are the work of His hands, that all wisdom, truth and beauty find their source in Him and that human beings are unique image bearers of God and not brothers and sisters of the animal kingdom.
We gather together before Him with glad songs of praise each Sunday and worship Him through the “open doorway.”
He would have us love our neighbors as ourselves, and it is our desire to do so. He would have us love and cherish our wives as He loves and cherishes us — and we desire to do so.
He instructs from His House to live as His children in the world, trusting Him and delighting in Him, and having come through the open door into His presence — we are all about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.