The Thunderbirds are coming. The crowds are expected to follow.
One of the world’s most elite air demonstrations squadrons is scheduled to perform at the Florida International Air Show next fall. The jet team is scheduled to fly in the show Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. The air show itself is scheduled for Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport.
Dana Carr, the air show’s board president, made no attempt to hide his glee over the booking, which comes on the heels of a lackluster draw in 2018.
“I’m excited. Historically when we have a jet team, it doubles or triples our attendance,” Carr said Monday at a meet and greet for the Thunderbirds’ advance team at Punta Gorda Airport. “If you figure last year we had 20,000, we’re up to 40,000 to 50,000 people. It will hugely impact the air show.
“The No. 1 reason people attend air shows are jet teams. We’re expecting a huge crowd this year that we haven’t seen since 2014” when the Thunderbirds last appeared at the show.
Carr said the air show had already sold $800 in tickets and is continuing to seek sponsors for the event.
Air Force Major Jason “Flack” Markzon, the pilot, and Tech Sgt. Bryson Schuster, the maintenance crew chief, flew into Punta Gorda Airport from Daytona on Monday to perform a site survey — “where we’re going to park, where we’re going to operate out of, where the crowd line is going to be. Pretty much every aspect,” Schuster said. “So far, so good.”
They arrived about 1 p.m. in the No. 8 F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, one of the aircraft that will be part of the 45-minute show come November. Markzon is the show’s narrator.
They stayed to chat with media members and community leaders. “We’re excited to be coming to Punta Gorda,” Markzon said. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”
Based at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, the Thunderbirds tour the United States and much of the world, performing aerobatic formation and solo flying in specially marked aircraft. The eight-aircraft show includes a crew of 130 performing 29 different jobs. They do about 64 shows a year and are on the road about 200 days.
The squadron was created in 1953, making it the third-oldest flying aerobic team in the world. It was formed after the Navy’s Blue Angels in 1946 and the French Air Force’s Patrouille de France in 1931.
Their F-16 may be a marvel of modern aircraft technology, but let’s face it, the coolest thing about it is it goes really fast.
“It goes up to roughly 1,500 m.p.h.,” Markzon said. “It can fly at 50,000 feet, and it’s about 29,000 pounds of thrust coming out of the back. We weigh about 29,000 pounds, which means we have a 1-to-1 thrust ratio.
“We can pretty much fly straight up.”
The pilots “can pull up to 9 G’s — nine times your body weight. If you’re 200 pounds, that’s 1,800 pounds sitting on top of you.”
Heavy.
The show in Punta Gorda will be the Thunderbirds’ final road performance of 2019 before they return to Nellis for a home finale Nov. 16-17.
“To finish the season in Florida is going to be exciting for us,” Markzon said. “I know we’re going to bring a lot of energy to Punta Gorda.”
Schuster nodded.
“You guys are going to see some of the best flying of the season. We’ll have a lot of shows under our belts by then, and everybody is going to know where the other guy is without hesitation. There will be some tight, dangerous formations.”
For more information, go to www.floridaair show.com.
