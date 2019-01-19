One performance of the Venice Symphony’s February concert offering is sold out.
“Rhapsody in Blue,” a concert of George Gershwin music, at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1 and 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m, Feb. 2, at the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC), One Indian Ave., Venice. The Saturday 3:30 p.m. performance is sold-out. (To be added to the wait-list, call 941-207-8822.)
Troy Quinn, The Venice Symphony’s new music director/conductor, will lead the 70-plus piece orchestra in the concert, which will include music from “An American in Paris” and “Girl Crazy.” Dr. Joseph Holt of Sarasota is the guest piano soloist for “I Got Rhythm” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” For this concert series, the musicians and the audience are encouraged to wear their “best blues.”
“What I love about this program is the diversity of Gershwin’s works,” Quinn said. “We are playing everything from his Broadway overtures, to symphonic jazz music. If you love a good melody, then this concert is for you.”
Holt is a conductor, pianist, chamber music performer, arts administrator, educator and arranger and artistic director for Gloria Musicae, now Choral Artists of Sarasota. He also is artistic director of the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, music director at Faith Lutheran Church and co-host for SILL’s Music Mondays. He served more than 20 years as principal pianist with The United States Army Chorus. As a pianist, he has been awarded numerous prizes and has performed in recital and with orchestras in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
Quinn and Holt will provide insight into the concert and Gershwin’s music at free Meet the Maestro Pre-concert talks, at 6:15 p.m., before the evening concerts and 2:15 p.m. before the afternoon concert, at the VPAC. These 30-minute talks are open to the public and sponsored by Bank of America.
Tickets for both evening performances start at $25 and are available by phone, at:
TheVeniceSymphony.org, or at the Symphony box office, 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice, FL. Student tickets are always half-price and group discounts are available for Saturday evening.
“Rhapsody in Blue” is sponsored by Dr. Jonathan and Mrs. Sophia Fong. The Venice Symphony’s season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County Tourist Development Council. Tickets are available for the remaining concerts of the season at thevenicesymphony.org.
