VENICE — Suncoast Waterkeeper’s founder, environmental attorney Justin Bloom, is amazed at how quickly a water quality lawsuit settlement was reached with Sarasota County.
After two protracted lawsuits against the cities of St. Petersburg and Gulfport to stop ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act, he applauded Sarasota County Commissioners for their timeliness.
He said were quick to act after a recent consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection came back requiring it to upgrade of its Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility into an advanced wastewater treatment plant, and ordered make many other modifications to its two other main wastewater facilities in Central County and Venice Gardens.
The consent order, sent in late August, noted the county experienced 83 “unauthorized discharges” totaling 630 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater since May 2018.
The FDEP imposed fines of $624,800 for past violations, which the county can satisfy by completion of an in-kind project.
In early September, county commissioners also signed off on a lawsuit settlement agreement with Bloom’s Suncoast Waterkeeper, Our Children’s Earth Foundation and the Ecological Rights Foundation.
Settlement
That settlement, according to Bloom, was far more comprehensive than the FDEP consent order.
It goes back five years, and could bring fines totaling $25 million, whereas the FDEP consent order goes back to 2018, with fines under $1 million.
Furthermore, the settlement, Bloom said, includes detailed corrective action and incorporates best practices. It includes higher penalties for future spills and missed deadlines.
Penalty funds would go to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, rather than FDEP. The settlement also retains federal court oversight and enforcement for six years, a key goal of the environmental groups, and increased public notification for future spills, according to Bloom.
Credit
“They deserve credit,” Bloom said of the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners. “They were quick to respond and took it (the lawsuit) very seriously. It came to a very quick settlement. The other cases took years before we ultimately prevailed. Those costs were significant. Sarasota decided they were going to do the right thing and make repairs avoiding the unnecessary litigation.”
Timing had a lot to do with it. The county had just come off a 16-month red tide bloom which devastated tourist communities up and down the coast.
Blue-green algae had also made its way to the Gulf Coast from Lake Okeechobee discharges. Local governments were shocked into action.
The arrival of a new governor, Ron DeSantis, also heralded a new direction. DeSantis is currently promoting the doubling of fines for polluters. It’s a sharp directional turn for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection which had all but stopped issuing major fines.
“We have a more responsive administration. That change at the top has had an effect with local offices,” Bloom said. “They are more willing to enforce state rules.”
Pattern of failures
Bloom said the “legal enforcement campaigns” have been necessary and focused on efforts to “de-politicize the issues by agreeing to court oversight of maintenance and improvements, providing mandatory long-term commitments to protect local waterways, and ensuring public transparency along the way.”
“The investigation of Sarasota County’s sewage system revealed a shocking pattern of longstanding, systematic infrastructure failures and disregard for public health and water quality in area waters,” Bloom said.
In a race to consolidate their far-flung sewage system, the County decommissioned two tertiary, or Advanced Wastewter Treatment, plants to better centralize their operations, he said.
“However, the remaining plants that they increasingly relied upon only employ secondary treatment, leaving a billion of gallons of highly nitrogenated wastewater as a byproduct,” Bloom said.
Change in demand causes overflow
“At the same time, demand for the reclaimed irrigation water from the county was disappearing as developers (managing their own stormwater runoff) turned to less-polluted options, such as well water or highly treated reclaimed water from the city of Sarasota.
“With nowhere else for the nitrogenated wastewater to go, beginning in 2013, the storage pond at the … Bee Ridge Road (facility) began periodically overflowing into Phillippi Creek, which flows into Sarasota Bay. Spills from the Bee Ridge pond have totaled over a billion gallons since 2013 on at least 394 separate days, adding over 65 tons of nitrogen into Phillippi Creek and the Bay,” Bloom claims.
“Meanwhile deteriorating and poorly maintained sewage collection system resulted in periodic spills of dangerous raw sewage throughout the county,” he said.
Injection wells
The environmental groups initiated the federal lawsuit under the Clean Water Act in early 2019.
“To their credit, the Sarasota County Commission showed a willingness to immediately work toward a solution,” Bloom said. “They have been responsive to the public calls for environmental protection and demonstrated a commitment to fixing their broken sewage system and making big investments in environmental infrastructure moving forward.”
Part of the short-term fix is to build a pipeline to injection wells, relieving the overflow from the Bee Ridge facility. The county sought initially to seek permission to dump the untreated water down the wells “as is.”
“We objected. The state ultimately did not allow them a variance without secondary treatment,” Bloom said.
Advanced treatment
Bottom line, said Bloom, all county wastewater treatment plants should become advanced treatment plants.
A solicitation to design the conversion of Bee Ridge to an advanced wastewater treatment facility has already been issued by the county.
That conversion, county staff estimates, carries a price tag of $157 million, which will be paid for through an increase in fees paid by county utility customers, not through the county’s general fund.
