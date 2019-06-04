Volunteering has always been part of my life. My parents raised me to give back to the community, no matter how small of a contribution of time and talent, it will make a difference. I have instilled this sense of giving back to my children as well and love to see all the wonderful things they are doing in their communities.
Charlotte County has a plethora of nonprofits and organizations that rely on donations and volunteers throughout the year and I can see the hardship that occurs during the off season when our northern friends return home. As a board member of the Animal Welfare League, I know first hand that it loses valuable dog walkers during those months and it causes a strain on those that pick up the shifts. Meals on Wheels is desperately seeking drivers to deliver meals to our much needed senior neighbors. The Homeless Coalition has numerous opportunities for volunteers and if you are out shopping, pick up an extra dozen eggs or two and drop them off at the Peace River Wildlife Center. Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to help in various ways. I know time is precious, but consider giving a couple hours to one of the many needy organizations. Time cannot be saved, so spend it wisely.
