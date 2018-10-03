It is now officially open season on dining along with dogs in Charlotte County.
The county announced it was accepting applications, and The Lighthouse Grill at Stumps Pass Marina in Englewood was the first to apply.
Lighthouse Grill co-owner Joe Reichard had approached the county back in April about creating an ordinance like other communities including Punta Gorda and Sarasota. The Grill had found itself caught between adamant dog owners and objectors.
The proposed solution is to create an outdoor area meeting specific requirements set by the county and following state laws for dogs in restaurants.
Those state regulations include requirements that dogs not sit in chairs or at the table, and they cannot come into contact with table items. They must remain leashed. Restaurant workers must wash their hands after dealing with dogs, and they must sanitize tables between uses. Dogs cannot travel through the main areas of a restaurant.
The county application requires information on the location of the dog dining area, dimensions, entrance and exit flow, boundaries, surrounding property lines, signs and hours of operation for dogs. The fee for the application is $22, and must be renewed yearly.
A new brochure from the county advises the public that officially designated service dogs are still allowed in the main part inside of restaurants. And the new law does not apply to cats.
Lighthouse Grill submitted its applications and is awaiting approval.
Commissioners voted in July to move forward with such an ordinance. Now, the application process is in place.
The permitting process is being handled by the Community Development Department. Permit applications may be submitted online by clicking the Online Permits link found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov under Popular Links. Application packages are also available at the zoning counter or can be mailed upon request.
For information contact the Planning & Zoning Division at 941-743-1964, or PlanningZoning@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
